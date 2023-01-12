Proposed joint city county committee aimed at improving communications

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City and Burleigh County Commission collaborate on city and county entities such as the Bismarck Burleigh Public Health building. However sometimes miscommunication can happen between the two groups.

To improve dialog between the two commissions Mayor Schmitz proposed a joint Bismarck City and Burleigh County committee. The committee would be composed of several members of the city and county commissions and would meet monthly. At Tuesday night’s City Commission meeting the board passed the proposal for the new committee.

“We know we have some areas we need to work on. And this is an attempt to bridge that gap,” said Mayor Mike Schmitz.

The proposal now goes to the Burleigh County Commission for approval. Their next meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 18.

