Name change for McKenzie County hamlet approved by Interior Department

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - The Department of the Interior has approved a suggested name change for an area in McKenzie County.

In a vote Wednesday, the department accepted the name “Homesteaders Gap” to replace “Squaw Gap,” a hamlet in the southwestern part of the county. It’s part of a plan to rename areas with the term “Squaw,” which is considered a slur to Native Americans.

“Words matter, particularly in our work to ensure our nation’s public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

The name Squaw Gap comes from a nearby rock formation that resembled a Native American woman carrying a child. Residents in the area said they feel it’s not offensive, but former Indian Affairs Commissioner Scott Davis said the word is very derogatory towards Native American women.

“It’s like calling them the W-word or the B-word, if not worse. It’s always been offensive to me and our people,” said Davis.

The residents of that area said even though the name will change on the federal level, it will remain Squaw Gap to them.

