Medora Musical announces audition dates for 2023 shows

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - You could be the next Burning Hills singer for the Medora Musical this summer!

All you have to do is attend one of their two auditions in North Dakota or send in an online submission.

In-person auditions are being held the last weekend of this month in Bismarck and Fargo.

The show also searches for talent in Memphis, Tennessee. Performers are asked to prepare two country songs, one up-tempo and one ballad, and be prepared to dance.

“We really love to feature talent from North Dakota, so if you know someone who is talented, a friend, a neighbor, or relative, send them our way, said Alixandra Johnson, Digital Media Specialist at the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation. It’s a really fun show to be a part of and we can’t wait to meet all of the incredibly talented people here in our area.”

Performers should also bring sheet music in the correct key, a resume and an eight by ten photo.

The audition in Bismarck is at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on January 28 at 11 a.m. The audition in Fargo is at Concordia University’s Hvidsten Hall of Music on January 29 at 1 p.m.

Online submissions can be sent to cw@troupeamerica.com

