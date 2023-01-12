Group helps raise awareness for ADA with ND legislators

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just in time for the 68th Legislative session, the Capitol Building made several ADA upgrades to meeting rooms, bathrooms and even a new ramp. To help raise more awareness for people with disabilities, the Dakota Center for Independent Living held a meet and greet with new legislators.

Chatter is not only common for politicians, but also for the community members who are a part of the Dakota Center for Independent Living. On Tuesday night, they all got a chance to visit.

“I think a lot of the legislators might have heard of us, but probably 99 percent haven’t. So we just want to get them down here and show them we are an actual building,” said Royce Schultze, executive director of Dakota Center for Independent Living.

With almost three dozen new legislators coming into the capital city, many are trying to connect with the community and their new committees.

“That’s why I am trying to get to events that are related to my committee,” said Kathy Frelich, Representative from District 15.

The Dakota Center for Independent Living wants to help raise awareness for more funding the organization needs. They receive some funding from Senate Bill 2012, but also want to make connections if there are any bills that they can help give insight on.

“So if you do go to them they know that is something serious, something that you are passionate about,” said Schultze.

That passion from community members helps legislators when it comes to writing bills. The wording can be tricky, so having community member contacts is crucial in the drafting process.

“It’s really important to get input from constituents and people across the state whose lives are actually going to be impacted by those bills,” said Frelich.

There are more than 28 committees the 141 legislators serve on.

The session adjourns at the end of April.

The new Capitol Building upgrades were funded by a $750,000 grant. There is $30,000 remaining that will be used to put automatic door openers for legislative meeting rooms.

