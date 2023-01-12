Egg price shell shock

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Making scrambled eggs costs a lot more than it did a couple of months ago. There have also been fewer eggs lining shelves at local stores.

Before eggs leave the nest and end up in cartons like these, Becky Wald collects them straight from the chicken coup, so she doesn’t have to worry about empty shelves or high prices.

“I don’t look at the egg department because I don’t have to, you know, but I was walking by, and an older lady was kind of complaining to her daughter or something, and then she just like, there’s no eggs,” said Wald.

Contributing factors to why egg costs have increased include shipping delays, inflation and avian bird flu outbreaks, which are some of the reasons Wald is so happy she has her own supply.

“I’m so grateful that I’m able to take care of chickens, and, you know, I raised cattle too, but chickens are so easy,” said Wald.

Even though Wald produces some of the ingredients she adds to chicken feed, she’s noticed a price increase in the feed too. She still hasn’t raised her prices, though.

“You know, I want to sell eggs and have eggs for people that you know don’t have a chance to have good eggs, and I mean, I could raise, double my prices,” said Wald.

The current prices for a dozen grade A large eggs around Bismarck are $3.60 at Walmart, Target $3.99, Cashwise $5.19, and Dans Supermarket at $5.19.

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported avian flu killed 50.54 million birds in 2022 in the United States.

