Construction update on ND Gateway to Science Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction at the new North Dakota Gateway to Science Center continues with only two more months until the projected March 2023 opening. Big changes are starting to happen quickly.

Wednesday, the new science center put in and completed its very first exhibit — a water table they designed nearly two years ago. It is fully functioning, and ready for visitors young and old to enjoy thanks to Boss Display from Columbus, Ohio.

“We are working as fast and as hard as we can to get this building open and ready to present to Bismarck, and we know that you’re going to love it,” said Kimberly Eslinger, gallery and exhibits director for the North Dakota Gateway to Science Center.

Eslinger says that about 60% of the exhibits will start to arrive and be put together within the week. She says for those who want to visit, to keep watching their Facebook page for an official opening date, and to plan for March.

Gateway to Science Center update (KFYR)

