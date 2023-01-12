Construction update on Mandan’s new Dale Pahlke Arena

New Mandan arena
New Mandan arena(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Your News Leader got a first look at the new Dale Pahlke Arena on the Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds in Mandan.

The new arena will feature several improvements including updated LED lighting, an area for a food truck court complete with electricity and water, a video board, covered grandstands, and better drainage for the arena.

Construction started last spring. It has 4,000 seats and will house community gatherings, concerts, as well as rodeo events. It is expected to open in May.

New Mandan arena construction update
New Mandan arena construction update
New Mandan Rodeo Grounds artist rendering
New Mandan Rodeo Grounds artist rendering(Mandan Rodeo Days/ICON)
Layout of new Mandan Rodeo Days arena
Layout of new Mandan Rodeo Days arena(Mandan Rodeo Days/ICON)

