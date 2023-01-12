Class-A Basketball Poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The only difference in the Class-A Boys Basketball Poll this week is Century received every first-place vote from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. Mandan is the only other undefeated team and the Braves are ranked second.

Century is the number one ranked girls basketball team in Class-A followed by Grand Forks Red River.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (17) — 7-0 Record — 85 pts — Last week: 1

2. Mandan — 7-0 Record — 68 pts — Last week: 2

3. Minot High — 8-1 Record — 50 pts — Last week: 3

4. Fargo Davies — 8-2 Record — 34 pts — Last week: 4

5. Grand Forks Red River — 6-2 Record — 15 pts — Last week: 5

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (5-3)

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (16) — 5-2 Record — 84 pts — Last week: 1

2. G.F. Red River (1) — 9-0 Record — 64 pts — Last week: 4

3. Bismarck Legacy — 7-0 Record — 52 pts — Last week: 3

4. Minot High — 7-2 Record — 34 pts — Last week: 2

5. Fargo Davies — 8-1 Record — 19 pts — Last week: NR

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: West Fargo (7-2)

