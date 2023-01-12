Better Bismarck campaign extended

Better Bismarck campaign
Better Bismarck campaign(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In November, the City of Bismarck launched a campaign aimed at raising money to help address homelessness and the opioid crisis. The Better Bismarck campaign did an outreach for fundraising.

The text to donate program raised more than 12 thousand dollars. The city then matched that with money they had previously received from a settlement with opioid manufacturers. More than 24 thousand dollars will be disrupted to organizations who apply for funding.

“Things that we hear through the community is the crisis at hand and we need to make sure everyone understands that crisis,” said Steve Marquardt, Bismarck city commissioner.

The campaign was asked to be extended, which was approved by the board. To donate you can text Better Bismarck to 801801.

