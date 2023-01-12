Adaptive tools for Parkinson’s seminars

(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 90 thousand people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s each year. Many with the disease struggle to do things for themselves, however there is one organization hoping to change that.

The Dakota Center for Independent Living helps with Parkinson’s support to find new tools for adapting to the disease. The organization provides items such as modified can openers, a lock to help keep shoelaces tied and medicine bottle openers.

“It can help you in the kitchen, it can help you with your daily living. It just makes like so much easier,” said Kathy Temchack, advocate.

More than one million people in the US are living with Parkinson’s.

