Williston childcare provider found not guilty of child abuse

Torrie Vader
Torrie Vader(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston childcare provider has been found not guilty of child abuse following a two-week trial.

Torrie Vader was accused of shaking a five-month-old baby in July 2021, causing permanent brain damage.

Prosecutors argued Vader changed her story multiple times during the investigation. The defense called Vader to the stand, along with a medical examiner who said the baby suffered from a pre-existing condition, arguing that Vader was not directly responsible for the baby’s injuries.

The jury deliberated for just three hours.

The family says the baby is alive but is permanently blind and disabled.

Previous Coverage: Prosecution lays out case in first week of Williston child abuse trial
Previous Coverage: Trial underway in Williston daycare child abuse case
Previous Coverage: Williston daycare provider charged with child abuse after injuring baby
Torrie Vader with her attorneys during the trial
Torrie Vader with her attorneys during the trial(KFYR)

