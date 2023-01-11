Liquor vendor for Bismarck Event Center encounters problems with their liability insurance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dry January is celebrated by many people who try not to drink alcohol for the first month of the year. The Bismarck Event Center almost participated in the practice when the liquor vendor, Bricks N’ Ivy, found a problem with their liquor liability insurance.

In mid-November, the vendor’s insurance agent discovered the company which provided the policy would no longer license venues with more than 2,500 seats. The Event Center has seating for more than ten thousand. After unsuccessful attempts to find another policy, the vendor asked the City Commission to amend and lower the liability cost of the liquor vendor services contract with the Event Center. The current contract states that the liability cannot be less than one million dollars.

“This one was one that they felt they could provide some coverage even if it isn’t the full amount,” said Jannelle Combs, Bismarck city attorney.

The City Commission amended the contract to allow Bricks N’ Ivy to continue supplying liquor to the venue. They say they are working to find another policy to fulfill the entire liability cost of the previous contract.

