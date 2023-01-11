UMary’s ‘Cappella’ brings gift of music, faith to schools across the state

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Good music can take any experience to another level.

A group of musicians from UMary is doing its part to enhance worship services with their talents.

The spring semester hasn’t started just yet for these UMary students, but they’re already in action, sharing their gift of music across the state.

On this day, they’re at Bishop Ryan Catholic School in Minot, singing at the school’s monthly mass. It’s a chance for UMary students like Mary Kracht from the Twin Cities to share their skills and faith.

”By going around to different schools, I’m really passionate about trying to give everyone the experience of joy that they can experience through music,” said Kracht, an Alto I and UMary sophomore.

Cappella was essentially born out of a need created by the pandemic.

The group’s director, Dr. Rebecca Raber, said Monsignor Shea at UMary recognized how COVID constrained musicians and wanted to give them an outlet.

”[Monsignor Shea] wanted to come out of the COVID era in a beautiful way, sharing music, which shares the beauty of our church and the beauty of our faith,” said Raber.

Bishop Ryan’s Chaplain Father Gregory Crane said when he found out about Cappella, he saw an opportunity to enhance the school’s worship services.

”To be able to have them elevate our worship and also then for our students to be able to see what sorts of things are possible in terms of a high-level choir, really wanted to give them that experience,” said Father Crane.

Students like Dominic Plummer, who comes to North Dakota from Atlanta, Georgia, said the group puts a lot of work into the music and their mission.

”Working through the music is great, but when you’re actually finished and you’re confident in it, and you’re able to share it and bring people closer to God or uplift them in some way, that’s probably the best part,” said Plummer, a Tenor I and UMary sophomore.

Father Gregory said music plays an invaluable role in any worship service.

”Music and good art in general, the beauty of it, just opens the heart and the mind to something more than what’s right in front of our eyes,” said Father Crane.

Hitting the right note, and bringing these students closer to their faith.

Membership for Cappella is by audition.

Cappella also performed Tuesday at The View Assisting Living in Minot as well as St. Leo’s Catholic Church.

The group is also planning a trip overseas to share their music in Europe.

Your News Leader will have more on that this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.