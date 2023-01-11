Trinity Health declines $3 million loan for new trauma center

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Trinity Health will be opening its new state-of-the-art medical campus in southwest Minot in a few months, but it will be moving forward without $3 million in funding from the city of Minot.

In the latest back-and-forth between the city of Minot and Trinity, the healthcare provider’s board of directors declined an offer from the city for a $3 million loan.

Last year, Trinity applied for a forgivable $3 million grant for enhancements and equipment for the trauma center in the new hospital.

The board of directors for the Minot Area Chamber EDC, as well as the MAGIC fund steering committee, approved it.

But, the full city council rejected it and offered the loan as an alternative.

In a letter dated Dec. 28, Trinity’s board declined the loan offer.

Trinity Vice President Randy Schwan said not having the $3 million will not impact patient care, and the trauma center will be ready to serve the public, but it could create some delays for certain equipment.

“Every dollar we raise for this project helps to improve the environment and helps to improve the equipment that we offer our region. So having that $3 million taken out of play merely affects when we can offer that service and when we might acquire that equipment,” said Schwan.

Schwan reiterated that the trauma center will be ready to open at the same time as the rest of the complex, with the money or not.

The total cost of the medical campus project comes in at more than a half billion dollars.

They’re looking at transitioning to the new facilities in late April.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.