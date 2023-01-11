Sports Spotlight: Kidder County’s Kennedy Harter - three-sport standout

KIDDER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Earning varsity letters has not been a problem for Kidder County’s Kennedy Harter. She’s been doing it there since she was in grade school.

For a class-B school like Kidder County, having an athlete like Kennedy Harter at your disposal is immense. She’s been a huge spark for the Wolves basketball team ever since she started in the 8th grade.

“Kennedy is going into her fifth year of being a starter for me. She’s been kind of a rock in the middle for the last couple of years with her height and her length. What she’s really focused on this year is leadership vocally in practice,” said Dan Welder, Kidder County head coach.

“For defense, I’m a really ‘get after it’ player. I can be everywhere. I can guard the best player, I can help out anyone on the court. Offensively, I’m the big person on the court, see everything, see open shooters, inside-out game,” said Harter.

Not only does she excel at basketball, but she also plays volleyball for the Wolves and is a three-time state champion in the triple jump. Her athleticism and competitiveness are derived from a source she’s closely related to.

“I grew up with three brothers so being competitive and always wanting to beat them at everything kind of helps. They definitely help me with being aggressive in the post because they’re not nice. So, being aggressive and just seeing new things that they notice is very helpful. Everything is a competition so chores, just playing outside, anything — I have to beat them,” said Harter.

Kennedy doesn’t just contribute on both ends of the floor. It’s her personality that makes her such an integral part of this team.

“Kennedy is always full of jokes. She is always smiling. If you’re having a bad day, she’ll always ask what’s wrong and she’s always there for you if you need her. If you’re having a bad day, she’ll always tell you a joke and make sure you’re feeling okay,” said Avery Rath, Kidder County senior.

“For the team, I think I bring a really fun energy and always make everyone laugh. That’s a big part of my role too,” said Harter.

Kennedy is still weighing her college options. She’s considering North Dakota State and has had a couple of visits with the University of North Dakota for track and field. She’s also talked to Jamestown and U-Mary about doing both basketball and track and field.

