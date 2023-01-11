Rolette Co. Sheriff advises public of ‘suspicious’ person near Mount Pleasant School

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a suspicious man walking around near Mount Pleasant School in Rolla Tuesday.

In a post on its Facebook page, the office indicated the man was said to have been looking into vehicle windows as well as following two children but had since disappeared.

It’s unknown what the man was wearing at the time.

The office advised the public to report any suspicious activity at (701) 477-5623.

