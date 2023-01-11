NDSU Extension offering free parenting classes in Minot

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The NDSU extension in Minot is starting its Nurturing Parenting Program for parents with children 12 and under, and childcare will be available.

The program will last 16 weeks, and the curriculum is designed to provide tools for various parenting styles.

Holly Arnold, an extension parenting educator, said the goal isn’t perfection, but rather to help parents improve on areas they see fit.

“All of our curriculum and programs, in addition to nurturing parenting program, are really based on what we call positive parenting and the basis of that is relationships,” said Arnold.

The course is nearly full, but they have more free classes in-person or online throughout the year.

Some of their classes are geared towards stepfamilies or foster parents.

You can find information on upcoming classes here.

