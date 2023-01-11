ND lawmakers hope to change Pledge of Allegiance laws

Bismarck Representative Pat Heinert
Bismarck Representative Pat Heinert(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers have introduced legislation that would require a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to be offered at the beginning of board meetings statewide.

The bill comes on the heels of controversy last year when the Fargo School Board opted to stop offering the Pledge of Allegiance at its meetings. The bill, sponsored by Bismarck Representative Pat Heinert, would apply to school board, industrial commission, emergency commission, and public service commission meetings. Heinert says it would start meetings off on the right foot.

“We think it’s patriotic, we think it lends credibility to a thought process to start the meeting, and part of the reason is we’re all Americans, and we need to be on the same team,” said Heinert, R-Bismarck.

A separate bill, proposed by Representative Vicky Steiner of Dickinson, would require executive branch officers and employees who participate in the voluntary recitation of the pledge to do so without altering its language.

