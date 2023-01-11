ND lawmakers consider bill to expand infertility coverage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state is considering legislation that would expand healthcare benefits for women experiencing infertility.

The bill would modify the state’s existing Public Employees Retirement System healthcare plan, or PERS, by providing additional benefits to the existing plan. Employees covered under the plan currently have a $20,000 lifetime cap for infertility coverage. The bill would increase coverage up to about $50,000.

“Real people need and want this legislation. This is a solution to a real problem. I’m a person covered by the PERS insurance who needs and wants this benefit. And you might not hear a ton about it because a lot of people keep their struggle with fertility quiet,” said Shana Beadle of Bismarck.

The Legislature voted down a similar bill last session. The committee chairman says they likely won’t take action on this bill for a week or two.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.