More classified documents found by Biden’s legal team, reports say

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Additional documents believed to be classified were found by President Joe Biden’s legal team on Wednesday, according to CNN and other media outlets.

The files were reportedly found in a second location during a search that took place after “a small number of documents with classified markings” were initially discovered in Biden’s former Washington, D.C. office.

Biden said on Tuesday that he was surprised the documents were found in his office.

The Biden administration says it is fully cooperating with the probe regarding the uncovered classified documents. (CNN, POOL, CBS EVENING NEWS, JUSTICE DEPT.)

It is unclear at this time how many documents were uncovered during Wednesday’s discovery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Emily Eckroth
Bismarck School Board member refuses to resign
Sydnee Geiger found
Bismarck police locate runaway 16-year-old
Bismarck's Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse
Last call for Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Poll
crime scene
Five hurt after a rear-end crash in North Dakota

Latest News

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
White House: Jill Biden has two cancerous lesions removed
New Trinity Hospital
Trinity Health declines $3 million loan for new trauma center
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Going home: Bills’ Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
FILE - Reactions pile in following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir "Spare."
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace