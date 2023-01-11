Minot Parks Winter Olympics underway

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The next Winter Olympic games aren’t for another three years, but Minot’s Park and Recreation is holding its own version.

The folks behind the Minot Parks Olympics created a list of five winter sports to challenge people to try something new.

Residents can rent equipment for the whole day and can complete them at any appropriate location from now until the end of February.

Gerald Brown, the Special Event Coordinator of Minot’s Parks and Recreation, said Olympians train for years, but you don’t have to be a pro athlete to try a new sport.

“You don’t have to be necessarily athletic to compete. Anybody can do it. You can change things and adapt things to whatever your needs are,” said Brown.

You can send a photo of completing everything to enter a drawing to win a $100 Scheels gift card and other prizes are available.

Winners of the drawing get:

Gold Medal Prize = $100 Scheels Gift Card (1 winner)

Silver Medal Prize = $50 Scheels Gift Card (2 winners)

Bronze Medal Prize = $25 Scheels Gift Card (2 winners)

Minot Parks Olympics (KFYR)

