Longtime Mandan favorite for sale

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan is home to many small businesses and family-owned restaurants. Since 1946, Ohm’s has been a Mandan staple, known by many as “Home away from home.”

“This… Ohm’s is my mom’s passion, the restaurant business is my mom’s passion,” said Rhonda Schantz, owner of Ohm’s Café.

Ohm’s has been in Rhonda’s family for more than 27 years — her parents owned it and then sold it to Rhonda and her husband seven years ago. So why then are they selling?

“I’m not sick, I’m not short of staff, I’m not going bankrupt, I’m doing this because I just want to slow down in life,” said Schantz.

Ohm’s posting about the restaurant sale includes a reassurance to customers that they would be open until the sale is finalized and would not just close their doors.

“There are sometimes I go 40 days without a day off. I’m just tired of being tired,” said Shantz.

While the business has been in the family for nearly three decades, family is the driving force for Shantz to sell.

“My two-year-old grandson runs around there, they’re there every Saturday morning, and I can’t sit down and eat with them because I’m working,” said Shantz.

Shantz and her parents agree, slowing down to focus on family to enjoy their time together is the best option for them. While they love their regular customers and friends, family always comes first.

The business is for sale for $450,000 which includes the building and all assets.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.