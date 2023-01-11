Last call for Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse

Bismarck's Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse
Bismarck's Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse(kfyr)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It looks like it is last call for one Bismarck night club. Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse is closing after nearly 30 years in downtown Bismarck.

The venue announced earlier this year that it would be closing its doors Monday through Thursday but staying open in the weekends due to staffing issues.

In a statement released to us the bar says they felt it was time to close after general manager and partner Brad Erickson was retiring. The Bismarck location closing comes after Fargo closed its location in June of 2022, and Grand Forks closed its venue in 2016. There are now no Bucks locations in North or South Dakota.The bar says it has raised over half a million dollars with its annual Bucks for Bras event.

