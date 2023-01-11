Century’s Logan Nissley nominated for McDonald’s All-American Games

Century senior Logan Nissley
Century senior Logan Nissley(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Logan Nissley at Century High School has been nominated for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games. The nominees were selected by top analysts, prep scouts, media and basketball coaches across the nation.

This is an opportunity for players to go from local high school standout to five-star recruit and ultimately household name. Legendary nominees have included Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Kobe Bryant and other notable names

The top 24 girls and 24 boys selected to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games will be revealed Tuesday, January 24. Fans can then tune into the McDonald’s All-American Games on Tuesday, March 28.

(Info provided by McDonald’s USA, LLC)

