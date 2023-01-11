California man found guilty of robbing bank in Bismarck

Robert Wolter convicted for robbing bank in Bismarck
Robert Wolter convicted for robbing bank in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A California man indicted in federal court for robbing a Bismarck bank was found guilty by a jury Wednesday.

Prosecutors say on Jan. 15, 2019, 38-year-old Robert Wolter entered the U.S. Bank Branch on Expressway Avenue disguised in a mask and wig. They say he directed employees to fill a bag with money and fled.

He was caught nearly a month later at the Newark, New Jersey airport attempting to fly to Ghana, Africa. They say he underdeclared the money in his possession, which led investigators to find evidence linking him to the Bismarck bank robbery.

He has not yet been sentenced. He could see up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

