Bismarck police lieutenant to serve probation after New Years Day stop

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck police lieutenant pleaded guilty to refusing to take a DUI test.

North Dakota Highway Patrol stopped Lt. Cody Trom just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a suspected traffic violation. Court documents report he didn’t perform a field sobriety test as instructed and refused a chemical breath test.

Monday, Lt. Trom pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI refusal and Judge Bonnie Storbakken ordered him to serve one year of probation and pay $750 in fines/court fees.

Deputy Chief Randy Ziegler said Trom immediately notified the department of the arrest and began taking steps to take responsibility. He said the department is “disappointed with Lt. Trom’s decision to drive under the influence and take any violations of law and policy by its members very seriously.”

Lt. Trom has been suspended from the department for 30 days. He has no prior disciplinary violations on file.

