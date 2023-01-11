Bismarck man pleads guilty to terrorizing for incident that led to multi-day police chase

James Vann
James Vann(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 37-year-old man who led police on a multi-day chase through Bismarck pleaded guilty to terrorizing.

Police say in July 2022, James Vann of Bismarck threatened a man’s family and fired a gun at a man before fleeing from officers. Tuesday, Vann pleaded guilty to three charges including fleeing, and possession with intent to deliver drugs. Judge Bruce Romanick sentenced him to five years in prison.

Wednesday, Vann entered a guilty plea to terrorizing. Judge Bonnie Storbakken sentenced him to five years in prison to be served concurrently with his previous sentence. She dismissed an attempted murder charge.

