Bill for new state office to address workforce woes gets hearing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You’ve probably heard it said often this year, you might’ve even said it yourself: it’s hard to find workers. And that’s especially true in healthcare, where employees have become burnt out, especially in the years since the start of the pandemic.

There are about 2,000 job openings for nurses across the state, according to the North Dakota Hospitals Association. But workers aren’t exactly flocking to apply. That’s why lawmakers are hoping to create a new office that would assist international workers to become permanent residents of the United States and possibly fill some of those positions.

Lawmakers have a plan to get more healthcare workers.

“This is an attempt, like in the homestead days, to actually get people to live here,” said Senator Tim Mathern, D-Fargo.

Senator Tim Mathern’s bill would expedite the process for approving healthcare workers to become permanent U.S. residents. Right now, companies need to operate through private companies, and the process takes several years.

“It’s taking us, working through those companies, up to three years, it’s not unusual. I’d love to have only a year to get a person,” said Shelly Peterson, president of the North Dakota Long Term Care Association.

The office would also work to assist people after they’ve moved to encourage them to live in North Dakota for life.

“How do we really get them engaged in the community? How do we get them embedded in our company so that when their three-year commitment is up, they want to stay with us?” asked Senator Kristin Roers, R-Fargo.

The issue of retention is top-of-mind for long-term care facilities, where more than half of all CNAs, LPNs, and RNs are new from year to year.

“When people quit we don’t have anyone applying. We need people to pool from,” said Shelly Peterson.

The result of the workforce woes for long-term care? Five nursing facilities closed during the pandemic, and 60% of those remaining are operating at a loss.

“Having this amount in that short period of time has never occurred in our history as a state,” said Peterson.

The committee didn’t take action on the bill on Tuesday.

This is one of several bills meant to address the state’s workforce problem. In fact, the State Senate is so focused on this particular issue that they created a brand new committee called Workforce Development.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.