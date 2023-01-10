Tesla lands in pool after driver hits accelerator instead of brake, rescuers say

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PASADENA, Calif. (Gray News) - A Tesla plunged into a pool in Southern California.

On Tuesday, the Pasadena Fire Department shared a photo showing a Tesla submerged in a backyard pool.

The fire department said that the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up crashing through a wall and into a person’s pool.

According to authorities, three people, including a child, had to be rescued from the car. Good Samaritans jumped into the pool and helped get the occupants to safety.

No further immediate information was released by the fire department.

