Tech ed sessions offered at Parker Center in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The process of learning a new skill can feel daunting for some people.

Technology is constantly evolving, leaving even the most tech-savvy ones trying to catch up.

That’s where those like Valerie Huseth, an associate at the Minot Public Library, come in.

”It’s okay. Sometimes you may need to take a break, maybe walk away, think about it sometimes, just like with anything else,” said Huseth.

At this particular session at the Parker Senior Center, she gives a helping hand to Val Weaver.

”I don’t do so well sitting and reading step-by-step. She gave it to me visually, so it was very helpful,” said Weaver.

Huseth also said it’s not like riding a bike.

”We’re not judging you,” said Huseth.

The saying, “you’re never too old to learn” is especially appropriate for Minot Public Library’s technology program.

”I keep deleting pictures, but I found out that if I delete them myself they still stay on my iCloud, so she taught me that,” said Weaver.

Huseth said the program has been going on for a few years and they’ve helped more than 100 people navigate email settings, downloading, and picture exports and imports

Tech tutors are available for one-on-one meetings for those who can’t make it to their official meetings.

They come to the Parker Senior Center on the first Thursday of every month.

If you don’t want to chat over the phone with customer service, read instructional manuals or go to Google, Tech Ed is another option.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.