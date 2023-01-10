State seeking several million dollars to tear down state hospital buildings

Hospital
Hospital(CNN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state hospital in Jamestown is seeking $2 million to cover the demolition costs of several buildings on its campus.

The money would demolish unused buildings for safety purposes, including the milk barn, pig barn, and water treatment plant buildings. That’s in addition to demolition that has already been approved for other parts of the campus, including tunnels connecting different buildings.

“Everything that can go bad is involved in these buildings. They’re old, there’s a lot of asbestos, and with the construction situation that we have in the state, it’s hard to find contractors,” said Representative Jon Nelson, R-Rugby.

It was proposed the $2 million be amended to $5 million to match the Governor’s budget. The committee didn’t take action on the bill on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bisman Food Co-op closed
Bisman Food Co-op closes its doors
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
Bismarck family overcomes several challenges to be in the stands on championship day
Snow-covered road
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
Wells Fargo Bank on East Interstate Avenue
UPDATE: Suspect in custody in connection with Friday bank robbery in Bismarck

Latest News

Dr. Emily Eckroth
Bismarck School Board member refuses to resign
rodeo royalty
‘A dream come true’: Mandaree woman finishes in top 10 at Miss Rodeo America
Tech ed classes in Minot
Tech ed sessions offered at Parker Center in Minot
Representative Greg Stemen, R-Fargo
Lawmakers in N.D. consider a ballot measure for sports betting