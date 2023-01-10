Research: firefighters at greater risk for occupational cancer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Each day, firefighters battle through smoke and flames to help those in the community. In each blaze, they’re exposed to carcinogens. That’s why occupational cancer is a leading cause of death for firefighters.

Bismarck rural firefighters check their gear as they wait, should an emergency arise.

“Right here we have a ventilation fan for pushing toxic smoke out of structure fires,” said Dustin Theurer, Bismarck rural fire chief as he pointed to a piece of equipment on a fire truck.

Each piece of equipment has a purpose. Some items help residents and others keep firefighters safe as they battle through smoke.

“The intensity and the quality and quantity of the smoke is very different than what it used to be 20, 30, 40 years ago,” said Brian Reinke, Bismarck rural assistant fire chief.

“The toxic gases that are put off by all of these things that burn in a home now are very hazardous and can be fatal in a very short time,” said Theurer.

Carcinogens at a scene are a serious health risk for those exposed time after time. More than half of firefighters develop cancer in their lifetimes and their mortality rate from cancer is 1.6 times higher than for the general population. That’s according to a study by the Fire Brigades Union.

“Our biggest concern is now that homes are entirely made of petroleum products with the exception of the structure itself which is usually wood frame or metal,” said Reinke.

The gear is the first step to safety, but after a call, there’s more to do.

“Once the fire is out, we wash the clothes as quick as we can, decontaminate,” said Reinke.

But each firefighter says when the calls come, they’re ready to help.

“I get to lead an extraordinary group of men and women that take care of the public and do a great job of doing what they do,” said Theurer.

In 2022, Bismarck Rural firefighters went out on almost 800 calls. That’s the most recorded in the history of the department. Most of those calls were EMS calls.

They say awareness, innovative technology, and regular health screenings can help mitigate risk. Most fire departments regularly offer cancer screenings to catch a diagnosis early.

Firefighters say you can protect yourself from fire by checking batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and creating a fire safety plan with your family.

