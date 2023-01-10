Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s

Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.(Peden+Munk/Pizza Hut)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from a few decades ago.

The Big New Yorker was a huge pizza from the 1990s that will be making a return after 25 years.

Customers will be able to order the 16-inch pizza starting next month.

The Big New Yorker is 30% bigger than a large pizza and has six oversized, foldable slices.

A plain cheese Big New Yorker costs just under $14.

Pizza Hut will only be selling them for a limited time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Emily Eckroth
Bismarck School Board member refuses to resign
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Poll
Victor Velazquez bank robbery
Details emerge in Bismarck bank robbery
Joseph Vandewalker plea agreement reached
Arnegard man involved in oil theft to change his plea
Elise Burwell: Miss Rodeo North Dakota
‘A dream come true’: Mandaree woman finishes in top 10 at Miss Rodeo America

Latest News

Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend
Vatara Lachelle Lee (right) was arrested Dec. 21 for the theft of Cody White's (left) ashes at...
Woman arrested for theft of man’s ashes in suitcase from airport baggage claim, police say
Bisman Community Food Co-op items
Bisman Food Co-op closing has vendors looking for different locations
Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" at a book...
After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, walks from the House floor on Capitol Hill,...
House Republicans to launch investigations into FBI, China