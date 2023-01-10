Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Iota school house

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re taking a step back in time for today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip.”

Even though this story from Cliff Naylor aired in 1995, it takes us back even further to the days of one-room schoolhouses in the 1920s.

Iota School #1 was moved to Dorothy Gallen’s farm, 25 miles northeast of Dickinson in 1980. It was authentic, down to the original desks, books, and blackboards.

She totally restored it and gave tours of the school for more than 30 years.

Dorothy passed away in 2013 and the school she attended as a student, taught in and saved has been moved to the Dunn County Historical Society in Dunn Center.

It is still open for tours and remains a lasting legacy to a remarkable educator.

