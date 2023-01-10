Noem eyes on National Office launches attack on DeSantis

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem previously said she has no intention of running for president; however, her tone and approach have changed in the last week.

In response to an article critical of her last week by the conservative outlet National Review, a known spokesperson attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, unprompted for his record on abortion. Currently, Florida only prevents abortions after 15 weeks, as opposed to South Dakota’s outright ban.

“We see out of nowhere, her spokesperson Ian Fury attacking Governor Santis, DeSantis, and why would you do that unless you’re trying to set yourself above them?” said Michael Card, USD Professor Emeritus.

Gov. Noem also told Fox News over the weekend that she would consider running for president in the 2024 elections.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Emily Eckroth
Bismarck School Board member refuses to resign
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Poll
Victor Velazquez bank robbery
Details emerge in Bismarck bank robbery
Joseph Vandewalker plea agreement reached
Arnegard man involved in oil theft to change his plea
Elise Burwell: Miss Rodeo North Dakota
‘A dream come true’: Mandaree woman finishes in top 10 at Miss Rodeo America

Latest News

Improved childcare services
Williston making improvements to childcare services, but more needed
ND judicial system
Caseloads increase, judges decrease in ND judicial system
10pm Sportscast 1/9/2023
10pm Sportscast 1/9/2023
crime scene
Five hurt after a rear-end crash in North Dakota