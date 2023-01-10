Noem eyes on National Office launches attack on DeSantis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem previously said she has no intention of running for president; however, her tone and approach have changed in the last week.

In response to an article critical of her last week by the conservative outlet National Review, a known spokesperson attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, unprompted for his record on abortion. Currently, Florida only prevents abortions after 15 weeks, as opposed to South Dakota’s outright ban.

“We see out of nowhere, her spokesperson Ian Fury attacking Governor Santis, DeSantis, and why would you do that unless you’re trying to set yourself above them?” said Michael Card, USD Professor Emeritus.

Gov. Noem also told Fox News over the weekend that she would consider running for president in the 2024 elections.

