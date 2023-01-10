A green comet will appear in the night sky for the first time in 50,000 years

NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.(Dan Bartlett/NASA via CNN Newsource)
By Ashley Strickland, CNN
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) — A recently discovered comet will soon make an appearance in the night sky for the first time in 50,000 years.

Discovered on March 2, 2022, by astronomers using the Zwicky Transient Facility’s wide-field survey camera at the Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, California, the comet will make its closest approach to the sun on January 12, according to NASA.

Named C/2022 E3 (ZTF), the comet has an orbit around the sun that passes through the outer reaches of the solar system, which is why it’s taken such a long journey — and a long time — to swing by Earth again, according to The Planetary Society.

Skygazers in the Northern Hemisphere using telescopes and binoculars should look low on the northeastern horizon just before midnight to spot it on January 12, according to EarthSky.

The icy celestial object, which has steadily brightened as it approaches the sun, will subsequently make its closest pass of Earth between February 1 and February 2, around 26 million miles away, according to EarthSky — as the comet nears Earth, observers will be able to spot it near the bright star Polaris, also called the North Star, and it should be visible earlier in the evening.

The comet should be visible through binoculars in the morning sky for sky-watchers in the Northern Hemisphere during most of January and those in the Southern Hemisphere in early February, according to NASA.

Depending on how bright it becomes in the coming weeks, C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may even become visible to the unaided eye in dark skies toward the end of January.

The comet can be distinguished from stars by its streaking tails of dust and energized particles, as well as the glowing green coma surrounding it. The coma is an envelope that forms around a comet as it passes close to the sun, causing its ice to sublimate, or turn directly to gas. This causes the comet to look fuzzy when observed through telescopes.

And don’t miss the other celestial events to see in 2023.

Copyright 2023 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Emily Eckroth
Bismarck School Board member refuses to resign
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Poll
Victor Velazquez bank robbery
Details emerge in Bismarck bank robbery
Joseph Vandewalker plea agreement reached
Arnegard man involved in oil theft to change his plea
Elise Burwell: Miss Rodeo North Dakota
‘A dream come true’: Mandaree woman finishes in top 10 at Miss Rodeo America

Latest News

Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend
Vatara Lachelle Lee (right) was arrested Dec. 21 for the theft of Cody White's (left) ashes at...
Woman arrested for theft of man’s ashes in suitcase from airport baggage claim, police say
Bisman Community Food Co-op items
Bisman Food Co-op closing has vendors looking for different locations
Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" at a book...
After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, walks from the House floor on Capitol Hill,...
House Republicans to launch investigations into FBI, China