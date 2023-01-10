Grand Forks pipeline construction plans on hold after application error

Pipeline route
Pipeline route(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Plans to build a natural gas pipeline near Grand Forks have been put on hold.

In May, the North Dakota Industrial Commission awarded a $10 million grant to Viking Gas Transmission to build a 14-mile pipeline that would bring more natural gas to eastern North Dakota. State Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said they discovered errors in the application last month.

“They were missing some substantial amounts of contracts, and so the numbers were no longer good. My major concern right now is without that segment being built under the river, they would not have adequate capacity to meet the needs of existing contracts,” said Kringstad.

North Dakota Legislators also approved $140 million for an east-west natural gas pipeline, but there have been no applications submitted for it.

