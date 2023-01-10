Class-B basketball poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Only 20 teams make the weekly Class-B poll in both boys and girls basketball, and just three teams are in the same position as they were last week. On the boys side, Four Winds-Minnewaukan and Central Cass remain one and two. Top-ranked Kenmare-Bowbells is the only girls team in the same position.

6th Class B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (18) — 6-0 Record — 180 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Central Cass — 6-0 Record — 161 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Grafton — 6-0 Record — 138 pts — Last week: 4th

4. Bishop Ryan — 4-1 Record — 109 pts — Last week: 7th

5. Sargent County — 6-0 Record — 80 pts — Last week: 10th

6. Shiloh Christian — 4-2 Record — 74 pts — Last week: 3rd

7. North Star — 6-1 Record — 69 pts — Last week: 6th

8. Ellendale — 7-0 Record — 48 pts — Last week: NR

9. Thompson — 3-3 Record — 35 pts — Last week: 5th

10. North Border — 5-1 Record — 31 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Des Lacs-Burlington (5-2), Beulah (4-1), Oak Grove (3-2), Bowman County (4-2), Standing Rock (6-1), Kindred (3-2), Glen Ullin-Hebron (7-1).

7th Class B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Kenmare-Bowbells (16) — 9-0 Record — 177 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Rugby (2) — 9-0 Record — 160 pts — Last week: 3rd

3. Thompson — 8-1 Record — 137 pts — Last week: 4th

4. Central McLean — 8-0 Record — 118 pts — Last week: 5th

5. Carrington — 10-0 Record — 88 pts — Last week: 7th

6. Shiloh Christian — 10-1 Record — 79 pts — Last week: 2nd

7. Tie: Central Cass — 6-2 Record — 64 pts — Last week: NR

May-Port CG — 8-1 Record — 64 pts — Last week: 8th

9. Garrison — 10-0 Record — 44 pts — Last week: 10th

10. Kindred — 6-2 Record — 29 pts — Last week: 6th

Others receiving votes: Northern Cass (6-2), Oakes (6-1), Bowman County (8-1).

