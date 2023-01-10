Bison’s Luepke declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

#44 Hunter Luepke declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.
#44 Hunter Luepke declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.(KVLY Sports)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the brightest stars on the North Dakota State University football team has declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Fullback Hunter Luepke announced on Twitter his decision as he heads off to the next chapter in his life.

Luepke finished his Bison career with 1,665 yards rushing, 24 rushing touchdowns and nine receiving TDs.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Emily Eckroth
Bismarck School Board member refuses to resign
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Poll
Victor Velazquez bank robbery
Details emerge in Bismarck bank robbery
Joseph Vandewalker plea agreement reached
Arnegard man involved in oil theft to change his plea
Elise Burwell: Miss Rodeo North Dakota
‘A dream come true’: Mandaree woman finishes in top 10 at Miss Rodeo America

Latest News

State CTE Director Wayde Sick
Bill to provide additional funds towards Career and Technical Education introduced to North Dakota legislature
Pipeline route
Grand Forks pipeline construction plans on hold after application error
Darrius Williams-Abrams attempted murder trial
Attempted murder trial for Williston man postponed
Thirty-seven-year-old James Vann
Bismarck man accused of leading police on multi-day chase sentenced to five years
Sydnee Geiger
Bismarck police searching for missing 16-year-old