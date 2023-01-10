Bison’s Luepke declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the brightest stars on the North Dakota State University football team has declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Fullback Hunter Luepke announced on Twitter his decision as he heads off to the next chapter in his life.

Luepke finished his Bison career with 1,665 yards rushing, 24 rushing touchdowns and nine receiving TDs.

