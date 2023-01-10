Bismarck School Board member refuses to resign

Dr. Emily Eckroth
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday evening, the Bismarck School Board discussed the recent incident with Dr. Emily Eckroth, a school board member and a family physician, who pleaded guilty to obstructing police during a traffic stop in September.

During Monday’s board meeting, President Jon Lee read through the board member code of conduct GC-7. School board members came to the consensus the recent incident was in violation of GC-7.

Eckroth was asked Monday evening if she wished to resign, given the comments of other board members.

“I will go back and say that I am very sorry that this happened and there was a lot more behind it than even the video said. There were things that were bleeped out that are not correct. And that being said, that’s for my lawyer, not to be discussed here at this board meeting. Number two, I will not be resigning tonight,” said Dr. Emily Eckroth.

The board sternly objects to the behavior Eckroth displayed. The board moved to take away her portfolio and school assignments until December 1, 2023. 

The only way a member can be removed is for there to be a recall or a petition to the governor.

Previous Coverage: Video released of traffic stop of Bismarck School Board member ‘obstructing’ officers
Prevous Coverage: Bismarck School Board member speaks out following police incident

