Bismarck police searching for missing 16-year-old

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old, believed to have run away.

They say Sydnee Geiger is 5′8″, 150 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on January 6 at the 200 block of W. Rosser Avenue wearing a black beanie, black jacket, blue pajama pants, white shoes and a New York sweater.

If you have information, contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

