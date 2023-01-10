Bismarck police searching for missing 16-year-old

Sydnee Geiger
Sydnee Geiger(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old, believed to have run away.

They say Sydnee Geiger is 5′8″, 150 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on January 6 at the 200 block of W. Rosser Avenue wearing a black beanie, black jacket, blue pajama pants, white shoes and a New York sweater.

If you have information, contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

