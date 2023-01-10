Bismarck man accused of leading police on multi-day chase sentenced to five years

Thirty-seven-year-old James Vann
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who police say led them on a multi-day pursuit has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Thirty-seven-year-old James Vann was arrested by police after they say he threatened a man’s family and fired a gun at the man before fleeing from officers in July 2022.

Tuesday, Vann pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth, fleeing, and driving under suspension. Judge Bruce Romanick sentenced him to five years in prison with credit for 176 days already served.

Vann is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a change of plea hearing for a terrorizing charge.

Previous Coverage: Additional charges filed against Bismarck man who led police on multi-day chase
Previous Coverage: $500,000 bond set for Bismarck man accused of attempted murder and leading police on multi-day chase

