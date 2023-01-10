Bismarck man accused of leading police on multi-day chase sentenced to five years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who police say led them on a multi-day pursuit has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Thirty-seven-year-old James Vann was arrested by police after they say he threatened a man’s family and fired a gun at the man before fleeing from officers in July 2022.

Tuesday, Vann pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth, fleeing, and driving under suspension. Judge Bruce Romanick sentenced him to five years in prison with credit for 176 days already served.

Vann is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a change of plea hearing for a terrorizing charge.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.