Bisman Food Co-op closing has vendors looking for different locations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bisman Community Food Co-op announced last week that it would be closing permanently. This has left many vendors scrambling to try and find new venues in the capital city to sell their products.

Due North Bakery Co-Owner Kristi Hovland says she is sad to see the business close.

Hovland is concerned about how her products will continue to make it to store shelves in Bismarck. She says that 30 percent of the bakery’s sales came from the Co-op. While she sells the baked goods at two other locations, those sites make up a minimal amount of her profits.

The Co-op held a liquidation sale on Tuesday, January 10 to help vendors sell off the rest of their inventory. In a post on their Facebook page, the Food Co-op said that they will be holding more liquidation sales in the future.

“Basically, help pay for the local vendors and what’s owed to them, so we’re crossing our fingers at this time and praying for the best,” said Hovland.

Due North Bakery is currently looking for another location in the Bismarck area to sell its products.

