Attempted murder trial for Williston man postponed
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The trial for a Williston man charged with attempted murder has been postponed.
Police say 24-year-old Darrius Williams-Abrams and three others were involved in a shooting at a Williston apartment in 2021. The continuance was granted Monday due to a change of defense attorneys. A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 30.
Williams-Abrams, Dekendrick Williams, Eddie Anderson, and Latikqua Anderson, are all charged with attempted murder.
Williams-Abrams and Dekendrick Williams are currently awaiting trial. Eddie Anderson and Latikqua Anderson took plea agreements last year.
Latikqua is required to testify against Williams and Williams-Abrams as part of her plea agreement.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.