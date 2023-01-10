Attempted murder trial for Williston man postponed

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The trial for a Williston man charged with attempted murder has been postponed.

Police say 24-year-old Darrius Williams-Abrams and three others were involved in a shooting at a Williston apartment in 2021. The continuance was granted Monday due to a change of defense attorneys. A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 30.

Williams-Abrams, Dekendrick Williams, Eddie Anderson, and Latikqua Anderson, are all charged with attempted murder.

Williams-Abrams and Dekendrick Williams are currently awaiting trial. Eddie Anderson and Latikqua Anderson took plea agreements last year.

Latikqua is required to testify against Williams and Williams-Abrams as part of her plea agreement.

