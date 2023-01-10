Art from the Annunciation Monastery on display

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nuns both past and present at the Annunciation Monastery hold high value in making art, in many forms. From oil painting to quilting to pottery, the sisters show great creativity in their craft.

“It’s just my way of relaxation and creativity and fun,” said Sister Nancy Gunderson with the Annunciation Monastery.

The gallery was opened to celebrate the monastery’s 75th year as an independent monastery and to showcase the artworks.

“BAGA was willing to display the art of the sisters both past and present, so we opened up our archives to share with whoever came,” said Sister Gunderson.

The archives at the monastery hold 75 years’ worth of art made by the nuns at Annunciation. Boxes of paintings, cases of pottery, and shelves of statues — all made with care and precision.

“In fact, there were pieces in the gallery that I had never seen before because they hadn’t been taken out of our archives,” said Sister Gunderson.

Annunciation Monastery and the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association held an opening ceremony on January 3.

“It was a beautiful reception and I’m grateful to BAGA,” said Sister Gunderson.

Sister Gunderson said it was packed with friends, family, and those interested in the monastery.

The gallery by the sisters at Annunciation Monastery will be open to the public until January 27 at 422 East Front Avenue.

