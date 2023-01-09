Williston making improvements to childcare services, but more needed

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Finding childcare anywhere can be difficult, especially in a growing city like Williston. Several new facilities were opened last year, and more are on the way.

This is what an ordinary day looks like at Amy’s Angels Childcare, a center that opened up in Williston 11 months ago.

“Right now, we are serving 60 families. It’s been a learning experience going from my in-home daycare to this bigger center, but I’m still excited to be here,” said Amy Giordano, owner.

With more people deciding to call Williston home, demand is growing to build more facilities. Amy’s Angels was one of several that opened up in 2022. That momentum is carrying into 2023 with the construction of Little Joes Early Childhood Center. Father Russell Kovash said it could be running by summer.

“This is going to be a great blessing for Williston because there is still a shortage of childcare services and options,” said Kovash.

Williston Economic Development is helping to make these projects a reality. Interim City Administrator Shawn Wenko said he estimates they have brought in more than 1,100 new spaces over the past few years.

“Families are staying. They are raising their kids. Young couples are having kids that are getting into the childcare sector. It’s still a big challenge for us. Even though we’ve worked on so many projects trying to address this childcare, there’s still a lot more work that needs to be done,” said Wenko.

Finding available spaces isn’t the only challenge in the community. Getting workers can also be difficult. Some support could soon come from the state legislature as Governor Doug Burgum looks to push legislation that would create more training opportunities for those interested in childcare.

Williston State College is also planning on turning the Crighton Building into a childcare facility, which is expected to open this year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.