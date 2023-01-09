Williston making improvements to childcare services, but more needed

Childcare in Williston
Childcare in Williston(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Finding childcare anywhere can be difficult, especially in a growing city like Williston. Several new facilities were opened last year, and more are on the way.

This is what an ordinary day looks like at Amy’s Angels Childcare, a center that opened up in Williston 11 months ago.

“Right now, we are serving 60 families. It’s been a learning experience going from my in-home daycare to this bigger center, but I’m still excited to be here,” said Amy Giordano, owner.

With more people deciding to call Williston home, demand is growing to build more facilities. Amy’s Angels was one of several that opened up in 2022. That momentum is carrying into 2023 with the construction of Little Joes Early Childhood Center. Father Russell Kovash said it could be running by summer.

“This is going to be a great blessing for Williston because there is still a shortage of childcare services and options,” said Kovash.

Williston Economic Development is helping to make these projects a reality. Interim City Administrator Shawn Wenko said he estimates they have brought in more than 1,100 new spaces over the past few years.

“Families are staying. They are raising their kids. Young couples are having kids that are getting into the childcare sector. It’s still a big challenge for us. Even though we’ve worked on so many projects trying to address this childcare, there’s still a lot more work that needs to be done,” said Wenko.

Finding available spaces isn’t the only challenge in the community. Getting workers can also be difficult. Some support could soon come from the state legislature as Governor Doug Burgum looks to push legislation that would create more training opportunities for those interested in childcare.

Williston State College is also planning on turning the Crighton Building into a childcare facility, which is expected to open this year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bisman Food Co-op closed
Bisman Food Co-op closes its doors
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
Bismarck family overcomes several challenges to be in the stands on championship day
Snow-covered road
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
Wells Fargo Bank on East Interstate Avenue
UPDATE: Suspect in custody in connection with Friday bank robbery in Bismarck

Latest News

Rolette teacher picked to teach in D.C.
Rolette teacher picked for White House history program
Removing snow in Bismarck
The cost of removing snow after the storms
Madison Cermak
Cermak named Mandan’s new business development, communications director
Survey
Bismarck Public Schools issuing survey for next superintendent