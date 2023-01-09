Trial for man accused of killing teen boy moved to Wahpeton

Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)(Valley News Live)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSTER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new venue has been secured for the trial of the man accused of hitting and killing a teen with his SUV last fall.

41-year-old Shannon Brandt is charged with murder and duty to report an accident in the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson on Sept. 18 in McHenry, ND. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Court documents say Brandt called 911 and stated he hit Ellingson because he was being threatened. Brandt admitted to drinking before the incident. The transcript from the 9-1-1 call states Brandt claimed he was trying to get away from Ellingson before the crash. The transcript also describes Brandt’s efforts to get first responders to the scene where Ellingson was laying.

The trial has been moved from Foster County to Richland County and is expected to last two weeks beginning Tuesday, May 30 and ending June 9, 2023. Brandt’s attorney, Mark Freise and lead prosecutor, Kara Brinster agreed to hold the trial in a different county in an effort to find an impartial jury to ensure a fair trial for both the state and defense.

Previous Coverage
9-1-1 Transcript released from McHenry teen death
Murder charge will stay for man accused of killing ND teen in McHenry hit-and-run
Bar donating 100% of sales to family of Cayler Ellingson on Saturday
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bisman Food Co-op closed
Bisman Food Co-op closes its doors
Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at Red River High School
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
Bismarck family overcomes several challenges to be in the stands on championship day
Snow-covered road
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
Wells Fargo Bank on East Interstate Avenue
UPDATE: Suspect in custody in connection with Friday bank robbery in Bismarck

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) waves after an NFL football game against the San...
J.J. Watt bids farewell to NFL with emotional 2-sack game
24-year-old Christopher Connors enters not guilty plea
Bismarck man pleads not guilty to charges related to shooting incident
Joseph Vandewalker plea agreement reached
Arnegard man involved in oil theft to change his plea
10pm Sportscast 1/8/2023
10pm Sportscast 1/8/2023