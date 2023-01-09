Rolette teacher picked for White House history program

By Alex Schneider
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROLETTE, N.D. (KMOT) - A Rolette teacher has been selected for White House History Institute Master Teacher, along with a handful of other teachers across the country.

Nine teachers, including Rolette’s Angela Kitzman, will be leading their own interactive sessions to show how White House history can be used to enhance the classroom.

In-person and virtual experiences will be provided at the David M. Rubenstein National Center for White House History in two sessions.

One group of teachers will attend from July 10 to 14, and the other from the 17 to 21 of the same month.

This will be the White House Historical Association’s seventh annual White House History Teacher Institute.

