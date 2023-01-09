Monday reaction to the FCS Title Game

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRISCO, T.X. (KFYR) - A number of streaks ended for the North Dakota State football team Sunday in Texas.

The Bison are now 9-1 in Frisco. They are now 39-1 following a bye. They are now 27-1 wearing the Harvest helmets and they are now 4-1 against the Jackrabbits in the F.C.S. playoffs.

South Dakota State was clearly the dominant team. The Jacks controlled the line of scrimmage, on both sides of the ball. They ran for nearly 300 yards and threw for over 220 yards, plus they made two interceptions and a forced fumble.

“A lot of the times we were in good calls for what they were running at us and they just out-executed us simple as I can put it. I would say they didn’t throw anything crazy at us or anything we haven’t seen before or weren’t prepared for. They just executed better than we did,” said Michael Tutsie, NDSU defensive back.

“Obviously we wanted to win this game. I thought the guys played extremely hard. I felt Bison pride showed up the entire game, we never quit, we attacked them each and every snap and they just outplayed us and they won,” said Cam Miller, NDSU quarterback.

Losing the title game is one thing, but after the game, Coach Entz talked about losing some of the players who are going on to the next chapter in their lives.

“You talk about Cody Mauch. You talk about Nash Jensen, Michael Tutsie, Dawson Weber, guys that I’ve known since they were 17 years old and Dawson just turned 24 years old this year. I’ve known him for 25-30 percent of his life now and I will continue to know them. These guys have become great friends along the way and great family members,” said Matt Entz, NDSU head coach.

Coach Entz will be looking for a new defensive coordinator. Reports on Monday say David Braun is going to the Big Ten Conference to be the defensive coordinator at Northwestern.

