Jeff Roberts wraps up NDSU's season from Frisco

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:45 AM CST
FRISCO, T.X. (KFYR) - North Dakota State and South Dakota State squared off in Frisco Sunday afternoon with hopes of winning the national title.

It was a tough day for North Dakota State Football, losing their first-ever FCS national title game 45 to 21. South Dakota State controlled time of possession as well as totaled over 500 yards on offense.

“Like I said, we played a really good football team. Of course, it’s different, hasn’t happened very often in the history of NDSU where there’s a loss in the national championship game. That’s not the expectations of this place and that’s not the expectation of our program right now. I saw a lot of our players standing out there watching the trophy presentation. I hope they remember that,” said Matt Entz, NDSU head coach.

It’s SDSU’s first-ever FCS national championship and fourth straight win over NDSU. The Bison fall to 12-3 on the year, finishing with two of the three losses at the hands of the Jackrabbits.

